Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,008 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.34% of Asure Software worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $2,344,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

ASUR stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Asure Software Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.