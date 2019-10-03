AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Bank of America set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.28).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,940 ($90.68). 1,676,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,478.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,583 ($99.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.