Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Aspen Technology worth $31,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

AZPN stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,570. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

