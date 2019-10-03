ASOS’s (ASC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,209.19 ($41.93).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,393 ($31.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,436.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,979.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

In other ASOS news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

