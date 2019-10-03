Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Ascena Retail Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Ascena Retail Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

