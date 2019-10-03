Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 7131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of research firms have commented on PUMP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

