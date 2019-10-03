Aryacoin (AYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,419.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $159,419.00 and approximately $2,901.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,232,810 coins and its circulating supply is 67,231,832 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

