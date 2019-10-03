Artfinity Price Tops $0.0460 on Major Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $2.14 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038503 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.90 or 0.05418046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,975,701 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

