ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00691194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

