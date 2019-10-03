Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.53.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

