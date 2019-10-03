Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

RCUS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,557. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 736.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 404,432 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 498,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

