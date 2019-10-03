Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,413 shares of company stock worth $289,130. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 170,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

