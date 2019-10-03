Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the period. Arconic comprises 1.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arconic worth $43,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,790,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares in the company, valued at $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 214,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

