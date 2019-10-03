ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1,887.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of ArcBest worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $750.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

