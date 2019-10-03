ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.48% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 807,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,719. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is presently 95.87%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities set a $14.50 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

