ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,655.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market cap of $57,655.00 and $61,122.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038159 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05413264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

