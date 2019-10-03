AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

WAAS traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 455,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $616.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.90.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 40.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 313.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125,968 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at about $2,096,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.