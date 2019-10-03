Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.82, 3,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The firm has a market cap of $153.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

