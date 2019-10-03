Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125,523 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $683,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $219.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $988.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

