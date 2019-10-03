Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:APY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.28. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apergy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

