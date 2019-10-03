Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Shares of NYSE:APY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.28. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apergy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Apergy
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
