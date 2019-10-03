Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEX. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 401,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $18,078,331.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,307,460 shares of company stock worth $57,486,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 5,794 shares of the company traded hands. Anterix has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $573.86 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

