ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 3,702,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 2.10. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $79,900.00. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $49,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 944,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,915,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 691,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,458,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 135,297 shares during the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

