Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price objective on Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 224,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,600. The stock has a market cap of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. Andersons has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 991,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

