Analyzing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and CIM Commercial Trust (NYSE:CMCT)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 35.13% 6.58% 3.50% CIM Commercial Trust 188.53% 1.77% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and CIM Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $747.30 million 10.32 $258.41 million $3.48 21.94 CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million 1.14 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kilroy Realty pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.