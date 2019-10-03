Analysts Set STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) PT at €19.15

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.15 ($22.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

EPA:STM traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.22 ($20.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.88. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

