Analysts Set Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 317.50

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rotork to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90).

Shares of Rotork stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 303.10 ($3.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 342.50 ($4.48).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1364.9998561 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

