Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $2.72

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.72.

PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 398,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.