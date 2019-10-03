Analysts Set FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $61.00

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,782,430.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,096,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $505,912.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,131 in the last three months. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.87. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

