Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $74.07

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,930,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

