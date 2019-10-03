Analysts Set Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) PT at $59.63

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.37. 1,367,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

