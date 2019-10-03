Analysts Set Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $218.43

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.77.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $192.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,791. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.99. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

