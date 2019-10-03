Analysts Expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will announce sales of $206.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.50 million to $207.86 million. United Insurance posted sales of $181.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year sales of $809.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $809.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $890.70 million, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $891.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UIHC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 97,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,688. The stock has a market cap of $594.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. United Insurance has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 3,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St purchased 4,258 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 116.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

