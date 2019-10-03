Analysts Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,856 shares of company stock worth $12,028,769. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,724. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

