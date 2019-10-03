Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

LFUS traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $170.22. 657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,244. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

