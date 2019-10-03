Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

KSS opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kohl’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,133,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 175,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

