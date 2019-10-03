Analysts Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Inogen reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In related news, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $235,737.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Inogen stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.51. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $241.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

