Analysts Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $44.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $43.72 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $39.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $174.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.89 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.93 million, with estimates ranging from $179.91 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 292,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

