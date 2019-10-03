Analysts Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

