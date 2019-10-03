Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.82. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.21. ServiceNow has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $6,409,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.