Analysts Anticipate REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. WBB Securities upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter valued at $330,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 26,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

