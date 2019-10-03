Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to post earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $13.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.40. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,556. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.01. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,164.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

