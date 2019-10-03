Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. NextEra Energy also posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,976 shares of company stock valued at $21,144,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 378.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

