Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.38. 185,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,586. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

