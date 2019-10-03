Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. eBay posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

