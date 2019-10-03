Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
AMYT stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120.50 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,629. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16.
About Amryt Pharma
Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.