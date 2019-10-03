Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AMYT stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120.50 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,629. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

