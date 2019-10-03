Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 9.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.90, 2,151,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,470,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Svb Leerink raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted C. Nark acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.