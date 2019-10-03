Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 4,672,944 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,338,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.