American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $20.00

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
OTCMKTS:ICTPU remained flat at $$1,250.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,255.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.87. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a 1-year low of $1,133.00 and a 1-year high of $1,500.00.
About American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units
