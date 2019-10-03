American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $20.00

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:ICTPU remained flat at $$1,250.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,255.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.87. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a 1-year low of $1,133.00 and a 1-year high of $1,500.00.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

