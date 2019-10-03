American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $367.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Public Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Public Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 401.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,116.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.