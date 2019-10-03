American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives $57.78 Average PT from Brokerages

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AIG stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,709. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

